By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, June 21
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S.
House Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation
to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other
aviation reforms, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
The panel plans to consider the bill on Tuesday and the full
House will vote in mid-July, said Representative Bill Shuster, a
Republican who chairs the committee.
"This is about saving the taxpayers' money," Shuster told
reporters Wednesday. "Maintaining the status quo is
unacceptable."
In the wake of the forced removal of a United Airlines
passenger in April from his seat, the airline banned the
practice. Shuster's bill would make it illegal for an airline to
bump an already boarded passenger from a flight.
It would also require the U.S. Transportation Department to
clarify passenger compensation regulations and would bar the use
of cell phones and mobile devices for phone calls during
flights.
The bill also requires large and medium-sized airports to
provide clean private rooms in all terminals for nursing
mothers, and airlines would have to post a prominent link on
their website on services offered in the event of a widespread
computer outage. Many airlines have been hit by computer system
outages over the last year.
The most controversial proposal is to privatize air traffic
control.
Earlier this month, Trump unveiled a plan to modernize air
traffic control and lower flying costs. Under the proposal, air
traffic control would be spun off from the Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) and put under the oversight of a nonprofit
corporation.
Shuster said airlines would have three seats on the
13-member board - one for major airlines, one for cargo carriers
and one for regional airlines. The Trump administration has
proposed giving airlines two seats on the board, while Shuster
last year proposed giving airlines four seats.
Shuster aims to address concerns from private plane owners
and rural airports by barring the new entity from charging
general aviation operators user fees.
The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, John Thune,
said Tuesday that he was not planning to include air traffic
control privatization in the FAA reauthorization, a committee
aide said.
Shuster's bill would reauthorize the FAA for six years and
also has provisions to speed up a decision by the Transportation
Department on whether to allow expanded commercial drone use.
Critics say the plan would hand control of a key asset to
special interests and big airlines.
The administration and Shuster say they would not charge the
private entity for the government's air traffic control assets
and would bar Congress from reviewing fees charged by the board.
Executives from United, Hawaiian Airlines Inc,
American Airlines Inc and Southwest Airlines Co,
strongly back the proposal.
The FAA spends nearly $10 billion a year on air traffic
control funded largely through passenger user fees, and has
spent more than $7.5 billion on next-generation air traffic
control reforms in recent years.
It is unclear whether privatization would speed the rollout
of new systems such as satellite-based aircraft tracking that
replaces ground radar dating back to World War Two.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)