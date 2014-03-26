March 26 The U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board issued a safety alert on Wednesday about how airplane
pilots can avoid the "potentially catastrophic mistake" of
landing at the wrong airport.
The regulator's move followed an incident in January in
which a Southwest Airlines flight landed at the wrong
airport in Branson, Missouri; and the November incident in which
a Boeing 747 cargo plane landed on a runway half the length of
the one at its intended airport 12 miles (19 km) away in
Wichita, Kansas.
The alert outlined five measures pilots can take to avoid a
wrong airport landing, and provides additional flight safety
resources.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)