(Adds comment from NTSB chairman, additional details)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board issued a safety alert on Wednesday
on how airplane pilots can avoid landing at the wrong airport,
after recent incidents when planes landed on much shorter
runways than their intended destinations.
"All of us have experienced a loss of situational awareness
at some time, but the consequences for pilots mistaking a nearby
airport for the intended one, or landing on the wrong runway or
a taxiway, can have catastrophic consequences," said NTSB
chairman Deborah Hersman.
In January, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4
airplane landed at the wrong airport in Branson, Missouri, after
an early evening flight from Chicago.
"The airplane stopped at the end of the 3,738-foot runway
after a hard application of the brakes," the NTSB said. The
intended airport has a 7,140-foot runway.
In November, a Boeing 747-400LCF cargo plane coming from New
York's Kennedy Airport landed on a 6,100-foot runway in Wichita,
Kansas, instead of the 12,000-foot strip at its intended airport
12 miles (19 km)away.
Those two incidents are still under investigation, said the
NTSB, an independent federal agency responsible for
investigating civil transportation accidents.
Air traffic controllers may not detect a wrong airport
landing in time to intervene because of workload issues or
limitations in radar coverage, the agency said.
The alert outlined five measures pilots can take to avoid a
wrong airport landing, involving "adequate preparation, robust
monitoring and cross checking of position using all
available resources."
Flight crews should use extra vigilance at night and when
approaching destination airports when there are other airports
nearby, the NTSB added.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)