By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 4 Five U.S. aircraft, including
a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 and an Atlas Air
Boeing 747 cargo plane, landed at the wrong airports in
recent years due to preventable air traffic control errors, U.S.
safety experts said on Monday.
While no injuries were reported in the incidents, which
occurred from July 2012 to November 2014, the National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended changes to U.S.
air traffic control procedures to avoid future problems, which
can involve aircraft landing on shorter-than-expected runways -
sometimes at night.
The NTSB said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
should require controllers to withhold landing clearance until
an aircraft has passed all airports that could be confused with
its destination.
It also recommended making changes to altitude warning
software to ensure an aircraft does not descend toward the wrong
airport.
The FAA said it takes landings at wrong airports "very
seriously," and will respond to the NTSB recommendations within
90 days.
The wrong landings cited by NTSB occurred in areas where
multiple airports lie within 10 miles (16 km) of each other.
Southwest Airlines Flight 4013 took off from Chicago Midway
International Airport on Jan. 12, 2014, for a 7,140-foot
(2,176-meter) runway at Branson Airport, nearly Springfield,
Missouri. But the aircraft, with 124 passengers and 7 crew
members aboard, landed instead on a 3,738-foot runway six miles
away, after being wrongly directed there by air traffic
controllers.
"Visible tire marks" showed where the jet stopped on the
runway, NTSB said.
In November 2013, Atlas Air Flight 4241 left New York's John
F. Kennedy International Airport for McConnell Air Force Base in
Wichita, Kansas. But the 747 cargo plane mistakenly landed at
Colonel James Jabara Airport about five miles away, after the
two-member flight crew failed to correctly identify their
destination.
"Several other operations occurred at (the airport) while
the 747 was on the runway, further negatively impacting flight
safety," NTSB said.
In that case, minimum safe altitude warning software that
could have sounded an alarm as the plane descended instead
assumed that the flight had changed destinations, NTSB said.
Three other wrong airport incidents occurred in 2012 and
2014, including a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster that landed on
a 3,580-foot runway in Florida, four miles from its intended
11,420-foot runway destination.
(Reporting by David Morgan, editing by G Crosse)