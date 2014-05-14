BRIEF-Amgen reports Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.15
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects grammar in quote in last paragraph)
May 14 A 15-month-old boy described by doctors as a "miracle baby" was in critical condition at a Minneapolis hospital on Wednesday after surviving an 11-story fall from the balcony of an apartment building.
Musa Dayib slipped through slits in the balcony railing and landed on a patch of mulch on Sunday, his family told reporters. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, a pediatric level-one trauma center.
The boy suffered a concussion and fractures to his arms, ribs and spine. He also has a punctured lung, said Christine Hill, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
Dr. Tina Slusher, who is treating the baby, said he avoided any major head injury, and she has never before seen a child survive such a plunge.
"That's a gift from God to the family, because he shouldn't have made it," she told television broadcaster WCCO. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Gunna Dickson)
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces closing of public offering of common stock and exercise of over-allotment option in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: