By Linda Stern and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON Aug 14 What if the generation that
once rocked out to The Who's "hope I die before I get old" line
actually does?
Most retirement plans and federal budget projections assume
baby boomers -- those Americans born between 1946 and 1964 --
will live significantly longer than their parents have. That is
a logical assumption, given healthcare improvements, new drugs
and the long 20th century experience of ever-rising life
expectancies.
But there is a counter argument: boomers, beset by factors
like elevated rates of obesity, cancer and suicide, could
reverse or at least slow the increase in human life spans. A
change in trend could have a bearing on everything from Social
Security trust fund balances to the number of nursing homes and
golf courses supported in the future.
"It does not bode well for the baby boom generation at all,"
says S. Jay Olshansky, a public health professor at the
University of Illinois at Chicago who has been studying boomer
longevity under a MacArthur Foundation grant.
One new study, led by Rice University professor Justin
Denney, concludes that it would be a mistake to project the
longevity gains of the last century throughout this one. Yet
that is about what the trustees who estimate the future solvency
of the U.S. Social Security retirement program have been doing.
Denney notes a "huge increase" of 30 years in U.S. life
expectancy from 1900 to the 2000s. But he and fellow researchers
see a mere three-year increase over the next 50 years, with
improvements in longevity concentrated among the well-to-do,
while poorer people will not share in the same benefits.
To be sure, the trajectory of American lifespans is stirring
great debate among epidemiologists, actuaries and other experts.
Most say mortality will continue to decline and people will live
longer. But some experts believe that trend will slow.
MULTIPLE THREATS
"If you look at the health status of the baby boom versus
the generation that just preceded them, they are in worse
shape," says Olshansky.
"There is a whole suite of problems we are now seeing in the
baby boom generation that we didn't see in their parents when
they were that age," Olshansky said, citing greater frailty,
increased risk for cardiovascular disease and declining
cognitive function.
Baby boomers, now between 48 and 67 years old, have already
shown a greater propensity to suicide than previous generations,
according to a data analysis from researchers at Rutgers
University and Emory University.
Male boomers had abnormally high suicide rates in their teen
and early 20s, peaking for many boomers at 26 suicides per
100,000 lives at an age when the rate among next older
generations were below 20 suicides per 100,000 lives, data
showed. Patterns were similar for women, though their rates are
lower, Emory epidemiologist Ellen Idler said.
Even more disturbing to Idler is the fact that suicide rates
for baby boomers rose significantly when they were in their 40s,
a time when those rates typically plateau or head down. "It's a
troubling scenario all around." And suicide is not
insignificant: Idler says it causes roughly as many deaths in
any given year as breast cancer. In 2009, there were 11.8
suicide deaths and 12.5 breast cancer deaths per 100,000 lives,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
THE BIG 'C'
Then there's cancer. The post-war baby boom generation does
have higher rates of cancer at younger ages than the previous
generation, the National Cancer Institute reported.
In 2009, people 45 to 59 years old saw roughly 570 cases of
cancer per 100,000 people. That's up 7 percent from the 533
cases per 100,000 who were in that same age range in 1985.
Some of that increase may be due to better detection, which
- along with new treatments - has resulted in fewer cancer
deaths for boomers than for their parents generation. Yet
epidemiologists also see baby boomer women falling prey to lung,
skin and other cancers.
"Boomer women are about the heaviest smoking cohort in U.S.
history and they are suffering big time," says Samuel Preston, a
professor of sociology and demography at the University of
Pennsylvania. Like many of his colleagues, Preston believes that
a declining rate of smoking will eventually extend women's life
expectancy; however, he isn't projecting that until today's
young women turn 40 in 2020.
OBESITY
And what about obesity? It's still not completely clear.
By 2040, obesity will reduce life expectancy by 0.733
percent for men, and 0.677 percent for women, according to
Preston. Those are trends that he believes will be offset by
other gains as people stop smoking.
Richard Suzman, director of behavioral and social research
at the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on
Aging, puts it this way: "Obesity is a little more complicated."
So far among boomers serious weight gain appears linked to
rising disability and all the costs associated with that, but
because of modern medicine's ability to treat complications like
diabetes and heart disease, the impact on longevity is there,
just not as much, he says.
Additionally, some experts say obesity's true impact on
longevity won't be seen until current youth get older since they
are more likely to have been obese as children than today's
elders.
And Chris Ruhm, a professor of public policy and economics
at the University of Virginia, sees another shoe ready to drop:
severe obesity. He expects high rates of obesity to be a drag on
life expectancy and severe or morbid obesity, even in the baby
boom generation, to be a much bigger problem.
'RICH PEOPLE LIVE LONGER'
Even pessimists like Olshansky do not believe that all or
even most baby boomers will die at younger ages than their
forbears. But he sees a future in which the rate of improvement
slows overall and some groups - boomers who are from lower
socio-economic strata and are black or Latino - see actual
declines.
"Rich people live significantly longer than poor people do,"
says John Bailey Jones, an associate professor of economics at
the University of Albany, State University of New York. In the
United States, the wealthy live nearly five years longer on
average than do the most destitute, according to Denney's
research.
NIH's Suzman sees a "very uneven" picture when it comes to
U.S. mortality: "It's a combination of public health, lifestyle
and medical treatments, and there are still very large gaps."
Furthermore, people facing economic stress seem to die
younger than those who are comfortable, and job loss worries
could push more boomers into that low-income, high-stress group
with higher death rates than their well-to-do peers, suggests
Rice University's Denney.
Many people in developed countries overseas outlive
Americans.
Overall those in Japan, Singapore, Canada and even
beleaguered Italy and Spain live longer than those in the United
States, which ranked 50th in latest CIA World Factbook. Even
with that gap, it's important to note that other countries fund
their retirement plans differently and face unique distributions
of age and wealth.
THE SOCIAL SECURITY MATH
In April, the Social Security board of trustees predicted
that the funds that finance the retirement, disability and
survivors programs will be exhausted in 2035. At that point,
benefits would need to be cut or new funds found. Over the next
75 years, the shortfall in the Old Age, Survivors and Disability
(OASDI) fund would amount to 2.67 percent of U.S. payroll.
This projection has triggered much political infighting over
whether the United States should be cutting Social Security
benefits or raising taxes to pay for them.
But those calculations are based on the expectation that the
constant improvements in mortality (fewer deaths at every age)
would continue unabated. The trustees project mortality
declining by roughly 0.77 percent a year for every year going
forward as far as the eye can see.
"We're simply projecting that improvements will occur at
roughly the same... (rate) as in the past," Stephen Goss, chief
actuary for the Social Security Administration, told Reuters.
The agency's math relies on this assumption: the average
65-year-old in 2020 can be expected to live 19.4 more years if a
man and 21.3 more years if a woman. By 2030, when the last baby
boomer turns 66, the average 65-year-old woman could expect to
live to 87.9 and the average 65-year-old man would live to 86.
What if the trustees are wrong? If mortality rates stopped
improving, and remained constant over the next 75 years, that
would cut the OASDI actuarial deficit by about 0.45 percent of
payroll, about one sixth of the projected shortfall over the
next 75 years, a Social Security spokesperson told Reuters. That
won't completely save the trust fund from shortfalls, but it
would help.
Medicare is trickier to assess, Goss and other experts say.
"The net effect (of slower longevity improvements) might not
be large," agrees Ronald Lee, director of University of
California, Berkeley's Center for the Demography and Economics
of Aging. "There will be fewer elderly people to provide health
care for... (but) those elderly people who are alive will be
less healthy and have higher healthcare needs."
Some insurance companies selling annuities -- firms like
Metlife Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, New York
Life Insurance Co and TIAA CREF -- could also
benefit.
For individuals planning their futures any surprising shifts
in life expectancy really wouldn't change their course. Some
children of boomers could inherit money earlier than expected.
Still, retirees will have to manage their money expecting it
to last 25, 30 or even 40 years, because no individual could
count on being one of the unlucky few dying younger. Keith Moon
and John Entwistle -- two of the four original The Who band
members -- did indeed die before they got old. But the others
--Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey -- are still going strong.