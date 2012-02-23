By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Feb 23 With a growing number
of U.S. Baby Boomers reaching old age, there's a risk of a
significant increase in highway fatalities, according to a
report.
Currently, just over one in six licensed drivers in the
United States are 65 and older. But that figure is tipped to
reach one in five by 2025, according to the study by TRIP, a
transportation industry-sponsored research group that works to
improve highway conditions.
Although drivers 65 and older presently account for 8
percent of all highway miles driven, they comprise 17 percent of
all traffic fatalities, according to the study.
"There is a significant concern about a growing number of
older motorists navigating difficult traffic situations," Frank
Moretti, director of policy and research for TRIP, said on
Thursday.
The group's report, which calls on states to make roads
safer for seniors, was done in conjunction with the American
Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
The number of traffic fatalities in the United States in
2010 was the lowest in 60 years, despite the nation's growing
population, the report said. But TRIP says that as the
population ages, those numbers may start going back up.
In three states - Connecticut, West Virginia, and Florida -
one in five licensed drivers is over 65, and the share of the
total drivers who are elderly is going up in nearly every state,
Moretti said.
Helpful changes would include better street lighting as well
as "clear and brighter signage, with better and bolder
lettering."
He said traffic engineers should think about lengthening
merging lanes and exit lanes for major highways, and adding
rumble strips to notify motorists that they are approaching
intersections. And he said older drivers and their families
would benefit from education that would help them identify at
which point they should stop driving.
"The growing ranks of older Americans will far outpace
previous generations with their level of mobility and activity,"
TRIP executive director Will Wilkins said. "Serving their needs
will require a transportation system that includes safer roads,
safer vehicles, safer drivers, and improved choices."
The group said older motorists shun public transportation,
with more than 90 percent choosing to drive their own vehicles.
In many cases, seniors resist giving up driving, even when they
realize that their eyesight and other senses are not up to the
task, because they see driving as proof that they remain active
and worthwhile.
TRIP's recommendations include better evaluation of older
drivers and tightening license requirements to ensure older
motorists are tested regularly.
(Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Eric
Beech)