BOSTON Dec 11 An advocacy group called on toy
maker Fisher-Price to stop selling a baby seat designed to hold
an iPad at the front, saying the product encourages parents to
leave infants alone to watch screens that could be harmful.
The bouncy seat with an iPad holder is the "ultimate
electronic babysitter" and blocks a baby's view of the world,
undermining the child's interaction with caregivers, said the
Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, based in Boston, in a
statement.
The group cited research by the American Academy of
Pediatrics that suggested screen time for children under age 2
was linked to language delays, sleep disturbance and learning
problems later in childhood. There was no evidence it was
advantageous, the group said in the statement, which was issued
on Tuesday.
Babies left alone with iPads also could be deprived of
activities shown to be beneficial to brain development, such as
hands-on creative play and positive interaction with adults, the
group said.
"By manufacturing a device to restrain infants in front of a
screen, even when they're too young to sit up, Fisher-Price
actually discourages interactions that are crucial to learning
and healthy development," Dr. Susan Linn, the group's director,
said in the statement.
"Babies thrive when they're talked to, played with, and held
- not when they're alone with a screen," Linn said.
A spokeswoman for Fisher-Price, a brand owned by toy
manufacturer Mattel, did not immediately respond to
messages seeking comment.
The Newborn-to-Toddler Apptivity Seat for iPad includes a
mirror that can hold an iPad, providing "another way to
stimulate and engage baby while protecting your device from
baby's sticky fingers and preventing unintentional navigating to
other apps," a product description on Fisher-Price's website
said.
The company offers free apps to use with the seat that
feature "soft, soothing sounds and nature scenes,
black-and-white images and high-contrast patterns that help
develop eye-tracking skills," it said. Other apps for older
babies introduce letters and numbers through sing-along tunes,
sounds and friendly characters.
The apps' visual content ends after 10-12 minutes to help
parents keep track of their child's viewing time, the website
said.