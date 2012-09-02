Richard Bach, the author of the 1970s bestselling book "Jonathan Livingston Seagull," remained hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday, a day after the small plane he was piloting flipped during a landing in Washington state.

Bach, 76, was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where a nursing supervisor said his condition was unchanged.

Bach's 2008 Easton Gilbert Searey crashed on a grass airstrip on San Juan Island off northwestern Washington after its landing gear clipped a power line, leaving him suspended upside down and strapped in a harness, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

A group of tourists cut him loose from the heavily damaged, single-engine plane and he was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Bach lives on nearby Orcas Island.

His novella "Jonathan Livingston Seagull," which was published in 1970 and topped the New York Times Best Sellers list two years later, tells the story of a daring seagull who pushes himself to become a phenomenal flyer and is expelled from his seagull clan. It was made into a movie in 1973.

