By Madeline Will
NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. students and their
parents are expected to spend almost 8 percent less this year
than they did during last year's historically high
back-to-school season, according to a survey by the National
Retail Federation.
Because of economic constraints, families will spend an
average of $634.78 on school supplies, electronics and clothes,
down from $688.62 last year, the survey found.
Total spending on back-to-school will reach $26.7 billion
this year - and combined with back-to-college spending, it will
reach $72.5 billion.
"There's no question that the economy still has a tight grip
on spending decisions for all Americans, particularly those that
are participating in the back-to-school season," said Matthew
Shay, NRF president and CEO.
Many students are keeping school supplies from last year and
more consumers are comparison shopping online, Shay said.
"While people are finding ways to get by, they're really
trying to find ways to spend more practically. They're not
making as (many) big-ticket purchases."
The survey found that almost 24 percent of families are
already shopping for school supplies - the highest amount in the
survey's 11-year history.
(Reporting By Madeline Will; Editing by Nick Zieminski)