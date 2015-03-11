(Adds identity of missing man)
By David Adams
MIAMI, March 11 Rescuers have suspended the
search for a missing 21-year-old Virginia Tech University
student believed to have fallen overboard during a cruise in the
Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.
The student, identified as Cameron Smook, was reported
missing on Sunday morning from the ship, named Carnival Glory,
and a review of security camera footage confirmed a man
overboard, Carnival Cruise Lines said in a statement.
It said the U.S. Coast Guard had conducted search and rescue
operations. The search by air and sea was suspended at sunset on
Tuesday, according to Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios with the U.S.
Coast Guard station in Miami.
Smook was a senior majoring in mining engineering, said
university spokesman Larry Hincker.
His family issued a statement on Wednesday saying Smook,
from Glen Allen, Virginia, was traveling with friends and
accidentally fell overboard.
"We thank the Coast Guard for their outstanding service and
for keeping us informed throughout this ordeal," the statement
said.
Smook, who was due to graduate this spring, had just
accepted a job "and was looking forward to a very bright
future," the family added.
Carnival Glory returned to the location where the student
fell during the search, and a second Carnival cruise ship was
also diverted to the scene on Monday, the statement from
Carnival Cruise Lines, part of Carnival Corp, said.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathy and concern for the family
and loved ones of our missing guest," the company said.
