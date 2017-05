U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a conference of the Center for New American Security think tank in Washington U.S., June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, expressed "strong concerns regarding recent negative developments in Bahrain," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Biden spoke to al-Khalifa on Thursday and "emphasized the importance of reducing ongoing tensions through dialogue and reconciliation with the opposition, and a commitment to reform," the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)