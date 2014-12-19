(Adds details on timing of sale, share price movements)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The United States closed out
its last big investment taken on during a 2008 bailout of U.S.
banks and automakers, selling its remaining shares in the former
financing arm of General Motors, the U.S. Treasury said on
Friday.
The U.S. Treasury made deals to sell about 55 million shares
in Ally Financial for $1.3 billion, which a Treasury official
said was organized to take advantage of strong stock prices seen
in the last few days.
Shares in Ally Financial, which was formerly known as GMAC,
rose 3.7 percent in Friday morning trading.
Treasury's sale of the shares leaves taxpayer investments in
the financial industry at less than $1 billion, spread out among
35 small community banks, said Timothy Bowler, a deputy
assistant secretary at the Treasury, in a telephone call with
journalists.
In 2008, during a financial crisis and profound recession,
Washington bailed out a host of banks, big and small, as well as
automakers General Motors and Chrysler. As of Wednesday,
taxpayers had spent $426 billion under the Troubled Asset Relief
Program signed into law by former President George W. Bush.
Taxpayers have recovered almost all of their TARP
investments, losing money on automakers but turning a profit on
the financial sector bailout.
The TARP program also pumped money into housing programs,
and continues to do so.
