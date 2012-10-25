* Treasury, Federal Reserve face scrutiny on
financial-crisis programs
* Libor potentially costs taxpayers, undermines market
confidence
* Inspector general wants Libor out of government bailouts
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 The U.S. Treasury Department
and Federal Reserve need to stop using the benchmark interest
rate known as Libor in financial rescue programs, as it might
not be reliable and could put taxpayer dollars at risk, a
federal watchdog said on T hur sday.
The special inspector-general for the Troubled Asset Relief
Program, the bailout vehicle launched during the financial
crisis, recommended that the Treasury and the Fed change some
initiatives to ensure participating U.S. firms use alternatives
to the London inter-bank offered rate in pricing billions of
dollars in loans.
Libor is intended to measure the rate at which banks lend to
one another and is used as a benchmark to set borrowing costs on
financial instruments, including derivatives and mortgages.
It has faced heightened scrutiny since Barclays
agreed to pay more than $450 million in fines to U.S. and
British authorities to settle charges its employees rigged the
rate to increase profits.
The Treasury and the Fed should "cease using Libor in TARP
programs," the special inspector general said in the report.
"American taxpayers who funded TARP may have been at risk and
continue to be at risk from the manipulation of Libor."
Libor was set as the base interest rate in many government
bailouts from 2007-2009. More than three years after the launch
of TARP, the federal government still has bailout programs in
operation, some of which will last as long as 2015 and 2017.
"The scale of what has erupted over Libor is significant,"
the special inspector general, Christy Romero, said in an
interview. She said that in addition to putting taxpayer money
at risk, the reliance on Libor could undermine confidence in the
TARP program.
The Treasury and the Fed have said they had no choice but to
use Libor in designing the lending programs that propped up the
financial sector when credit seized up. In letters to Romero,
both argued it was not in the taxpayers' interest to pursue
changes now.
The watchdog's report focused on two TARP programs. One,
known as the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, or
TALF, was started to jumpstart the securitization market for
credit cards, auto loans and small business loans.
The second, the Public-Private Investment Program, or PPIP,
was intended to use both taxpayer money and private capital to
get bad assets off the books of major banks.
There is $598.6 million in outstanding TALF loans and $5.685
billion in outstanding PPIP debt with interest tied to Libor,
the report stated.
"If we sought to renegotiate the rate, it is likely that
borrowers either would not agree to a rate change or would agree
only to a change that would result in a lower payment to the
taxpayers," Treasury Assistant Secretary Timothy Massad said of
the TALF loans in a letter to Romero Dated Oct. 9.
Massad also said that changing the benchmark rate for the
PPIP program now "may in fact harm, rather than benefit,
taxpayers." He said fund managers overseeing those investments
have developed investment strategies over the years that could
be adversely disrupted.
"It's not as hard as Treasury and the Federal Reserve make
it out to be," Romero said. She cited the bailout of insurer
American International Group as an example in which a
benchmark rate was renegotiated.
As for TALF, the Fed wrote that neither it nor the Treasury
had the "authority to unilaterally change the interest rate."
In the Fed's letter to the watchdog dated Oct. 3, William
Nelson, the deputy director of the central bank's Division of
Monetary Affairs, said that the borrower would either not agree
to a rate change or would only agree to an alternative that
would result in a lower payment to the U.S. taxpayer.
The report also recommended that AIG be designated as a
systemically important firm, which would subject it to greater
scrutiny and higher capital liquidity requirements.