WASHINGTON Oct 28 Baja Inc and its corporate
affiliate have agreed to pay a record $4.3 million civil penalty
over charges that their go-carts and minibikes had a fire
hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said
on Tuesday.
The settlement resolves charges by the commission's staff
that Baja and affiliate One World Technologies Inc, of Anderson,
South Carolina, failed to report defects involving 11 models of
go-carts and minibikes, the commission said in a statement.
The staff charged that the gas cap can leak or detach from
the fuel tank, posing a fire and burn risk, and that the
throttle can stick, the statement said.
Baja reported to the CPSC in June 2010 that it had received
four reports of fires from leaking gas caps and burn injuries,
including a serious one to a child. The company also had
received two dozen reports of stuck throttles.
The report came before a July 2010 announcement by Baja and
the CPSC that 308,000 minibikes and go-carts were being
recalled. The company had sold the vehicles from November 2004
to June 2010 for $200 to $2,000.
"Baja had implemented design changes to remedy the throttle
hazard, but the firm had not notified consumers or CPSC of these
changes," the statement said.
Federal law requires companies to report to the CPSC within
24 hours after finding out that a product is a risk to
consumers.
The $4.3 million penalty is the largest civil penalty ever
levied by the CPSC.
Baja and One World also agreed to a safety program that
includes written standards and policies.
As part of the settlement, Baja and One World did not admit
to the staff charges of wrongdoing. The commission provisionally
accepted the agreement in a 4-1 vote.
