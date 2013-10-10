By Zelie Pollon
SANTA FE, N.M. Oct 10 Two passengers taking
part in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta were
injured when their multicolored hot air balloon hit an
electrical wire and plunged 40 feet to the ground, an official
said on Thursday.
Witnesses to Wednesday's accident told local news stations
the hot air balloon got tangled in electrical wires. When one of
the crew members tried to disentangle the craft, he was
seriously burned on his face and hands.
"The balloon called New Mexico Sunrise struck power lines
and set off a series of events that resulted in the balloon
dropping more than 40 feet to the ground," said Tom Garrity,
president of The Garrity Group and head of media relations for
the Fiesta.
Both occupants were transported to University of New Mexico
Hospital.
Pilot Mark Kilgore, 59, and passenger, Danny Lovato, 66,
were taken to the hospital with severe burns. Hospital officials
said Lovato remained in critical condition on Thursday.
Photos of the accident showed flames around the craft, but
Garrity said the incident is still under investigation.
The International Balloon Fiesta is the largest of its kind
in the world, attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers and
filling the skies over Albuquerque with more than 550 balloons.
On Saturday a 61-year-old female passenger broke her leg
when the balloon she was riding in made a hard landing, Garrity
said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson)