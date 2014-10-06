By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 6 A hot air balloon carrying a
man who had just proposed to his girlfriend drifted into the
ocean off the Southern California coast, where daring surfers
grabbed a rope to pull the aircraft to shore, an official said
on Monday.
The newly engaged couple and a pilot were on board the
balloon on Sunday evening when the wind switched direction and
began pushing it toward the shore of Encinitas, just north of
San Diego, said Encinitas Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles.
The basket on the balloon touched down and was struck by
breaking waves just offshore from the Cardiff Reef area of
Encinitas, Giles said.
The balloon itself, which weighed about 500 pounds (230 kg),
remained inflated, but the pilot was running out of fuel for the
flame that fills the balloon with hot air, he said, and one of
the passengers could not swim.
A lifeguard with a surfboard and another with a jet ski
brought the passengers to shore while the pilot stayed with the
aircraft, Giles said.
Meanwhile, at least 15 surfers tugged on a rope attached to
the basket to bring the hot air balloon and its pilot to shore,
he said.
"It was kind of dicey, because a few times the guys hanging
on the rope got airborne and were hanging on the rope as they
were trying to pull the balloon in," Giles said, adding that the
surfers could have been harmed had the balloon deflated and come
down on them in the water.
San Diego television station KFMB, a CBS affiliate, showed
amateur footage of the balloon slowly drifting down and touching
the water, with the sun setting behind it and the craft's flame
still lit.
Local media reported the woman, whom they did not name, said
yes to the marriage proposal.
The couple's ballooning experience was "unforgettable," Eric
Barretto, the man who proposed, told local television station
KNSD, an NBC affiliate.
"I don't know if we'll do it again," he told the station.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Mohammad Zargham)