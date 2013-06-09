DENVER, June 8 Gusty winds forced the crash
landings of four hot air balloons in separate mishaps on
Saturday northwest of Denver, leaving at least 10 people hurt,
but none of the injuries was life-threatening, authorities said.
All of the aborted flights occurred in wide-open areas
frequented by balloon enthusiasts, according to Dana Lewis, a
spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Fire Protection District.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina said
sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles an hour, with gusts of up to
35 mph, were reported in the area at the time of the crash
landings.
Lewis said one balloon carrying 10 passengers and a pilot
went down inside the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge,
injuring five people, one of whom suffered "a fairly significant
ankle injury."
In Boulder County, a balloon with a pilot and 11 passengers
"impacted the ground hard" inside a wildlife conservation area,
said local sheriff's spokesman Deputy Mitch Rosebrough.
"The weather conditions were calm and warm early this
morning, but changed to gusty winds at the time of the crash,"
Rosebrough said. Two passengers were transported to a local
hospital with neck and back injuries, he said.
In neighboring Arvada, the pilot of a balloon was
hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and two
passengers were treated at the scene after the aircraft crash
landed, said Scott Pribble, spokesman for the Arvada Fire
Protection District.
A fourth balloon went down in nearby Louisville, Colorado,
but there were no reports of injuries.
Separately, a small airplane crashed on Saturday in a remote
corner of the Great Sand Dunes National Park, about 230 miles
southwest of Denver, killing one person aboard the aircraft and
injuring two others, a park spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric
Walsh)