By Donna Owens
| BALTIMORE
BALTIMORE Aug 28 The trial for a man allegedly
filmed slashing a fire hose at a burning pharmacy during rioting
in Baltimore in April was postponed on Friday to Oct. 29.
The jury trial of Greg Butler Jr., 22, had been schedule to
on Friday in Baltimore City Circuit Court. After attorneys
deliberated with Judge Melissa Phinn in front of a packed
courtroom, the trial was rescheduled.
Butler, who is also known as Greg Bailey, was allegedly
caught on video puncturing a hose as firefighters battled a
blaze at a CVS Health Corp pharmacy.
The store was set afire during unrest after the funeral of
Freddie Gray, a black man who died from an injury suffered in
police custody. His death heightened a U.S. debate on police
treatment of minorities.
Butler is charged with obstructing a firefighter, malicious
destruction of property and reckless endangerment. He also is
charged in a separate case with trying to flee the scene after
being arrested.
Nearly 400 businesses were damaged or destroyed in the hours
following Gray's funeral, authorities have said. Six police
officers have been charged in his death.
A request for comment from Butler's lawyer was not
immediately returned.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)