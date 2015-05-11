(No dateline)
By John Shiffman
May 10 On a recent evening in a Midwestern U.S.
city, a middle-aged woman with bandaged arms and a missing thumb
entered a crowded restaurant. Nearby, children colored with
crayons. Waiters rushed by.
The maimed woman, Rafida Ahmed, scanned the room nervously.
The Atlanta financial executive has been hiding since Islamic
militants wielding machetes attacked her on Feb. 26 in her
native Bangladesh.
During the assault, her husband - the Bangladeshi-American
secular activist and blogger Avijit Roy - was hacked to death.
Ahmed sustained four head wounds, and her left thumb was sliced
off. On May 3, the Indian-born head of al-Qaeda in the Indian
Subcontinent claimed responsibility for a string attacks in
Bangladesh and Pakistan, including Roy's.
The murder of Roy, an atheist who published a popular and
provocative blog, marks an escalation by Islamist militants for
control of Bangladesh. Religious fundamentalists are competing
daily with secular government officials for power in the
majority-Muslim country, one of the world's largest and poorest
democracies.
In her first extensive interview since the attack, Ahmed
criticized the Bangladeshi government for not responding more
aggressively to her husband's slaying.
"This was well planned, choreographed - a global act of
terrorism," she said. "But what almost bothers me more is that
no one from the Bangladesh government has reached out to me.
It's as if I don't exist, and they are afraid of the extremists.
Is Bangladesh going to be the next Pakistan or Afghanistan?"
"WALKING A FINE LINE"
In an interview, Sajeeb Wazed, the son of Bangladesh Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina, said his mother offered private
condolences to Roy's father. But the political situation in
Bangladesh is too volatile for her to comment publicly, he said.
Roy was an avowed atheist; the book he was promoting when he was
killed is titled "The Virus of Faith."
"We are walking a fine line here," said Wazed, an informal
consultant for the ruling party, the Awami League. "We don't
want to be seen as atheists. It doesn't change our core beliefs.
We believe in secularism," he said. "But given that our
opposition party plays that religion card against us
relentlessly, we can't come out strongly for him. It's about
perception, not about reality."
A spokesman at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington said he
did not know why no one from his government had yet to contact
Ahmed, who, like her late husband, is a dual Bangladeshi-U.S.
citizen.
"We are shocked at the killing of Avijit Roy and have taken
all measures to find the culprits responsible for this heinous
act," said spokesman Shamim Ahmad. "Bangladesh is committed to
fighting and ending extremism in all its forms."
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation deployed agents to
Dhaka and is working with Bangladesh authorities, an FBI
spokeswoman said. Agents met most recently with Ahmed in the
United States on Friday, Ahmed said.
Wazed said Roy's death came during a three-month period when
160 people died in bus bombings in Dhaka, and shortly before
explosions near the prime minister's motorcade. Wazed blamed
political opponents who, he said, seek to destabilize his
mother's government.
"To us, Avijit Roy is no different than the 160 others that
have been killed," he said. "We want to bring all the killers to
justice. I understand why (his wife) is upset. My mother has
been targeted by these same fundamentalists."
FREE THINKER
Well known in his native Bangladesh, Roy was largely
anonymous in his suburban Atlanta neighborhood, where the couple
lived since 2006.
By day, he worked as a Verizon software engineer. At night,
he was a prolific writer, emerging as a leading critic of
religious extremism in Bangladesh.
Roy, 43, wrote eight books and moderated a blog called
Mukto-Mona (Free Thinker). To some, he was a provocative
atheist, but his blog also reflected a strong belief in the
value of civil debate, said his stepdaughter, Trisha Ahmed, 18.
"My dad was building a community of secularists who thought
rationally," she said. "He wanted to start a conversation and
see where it would go."
Roy was a young child during the formative years that
followed Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
The war had roots in colonialism and religion. Although Pakistan
and Bangladesh shared neither a border nor common language, they
had been joined as one in 1947, as the British departed the
subcontinent. The demarcation was largely based on one factor:
most who lived in Pakistan and Bangladesh were Muslim.
Bangladesh was founded as a secular country, but U.S. and
Bangladesh officials said the Islamic fundamentalist influence
began to increase in the 1990s as wealthy Arabs began building
hundreds of religious schools. The same officials say militant
influence also increased as waves of Bangladeshis who had moved
to the Persian Gulf as laborers returned home with stricter
Muslim views.
Roy's activism began around 2000, after he moved to
Singapore for graduate school. He moderated a Yahoo email group
and the blog followed, said Bangladeshi-British activist Rayan
Rashid.
"It was a pioneering group, quite popular, long before
Facebook and Twitter," said Rashid. "He was patient, witty,
elegant and mature in dealing with dissidents. His goal was to
win them over."
A THREAT
In 2002, while in Singapore, Roy noticed a blog post from a
U.S. woman who wrote of religion, "I don't understand how people
can believe in fairy tales." It was Rafida Ahmed, who would
become his wife.
"A lot of people attacked me online for that post," she
recalled. "I was a tech manager in Atlanta at the time, a single
mom. I was intimidated and didn't respond. The next day, someone
named Avijit Roy is defending me."
They dated long distance for years, and he reluctantly moved
from Singapore to Atlanta in 2006: Ahmed would not leave the
United States until her daughter completed high school. Roy held
a doctorate in biomedical research, but found it easier to get a
lucrative job and a U.S. visa as a software architect, his wife
said.
After Trisha Ahmed was in college, the couple, by then
married and U.S. citizens, decided to visit Dhaka. The two
departed in mid-February.
"We knew that anything can happen in a country like that,
and we took precautions," Ahmed said. "There was only one threat
against him but we didn't take it seriously. Otherwise, we
wouldn't have gone."
FINAL DAYS
Roy was a star attraction at the book fair. On a tranquil
morning before his murder, he outlined a book he planned to
write with Ahmed, and took her on a rickshaw tour of his
childhood neighborhood. He exchanged Facebook messages with his
stepdaughter, sharing in her excitement at attending a U.S.
college lecture by the feminist Gloria Steinem.
"We were really, really happy," said Ahmed, who had edited
her husband's books in Atlanta, but had not seen his influence
first-hand in Bangladesh. "He had finally gotten to show me - in
Bangladesh - how and why his work was so important."
Violence against secularists continues. On March 30, a Roy
supporter, Washiqur Rahman, was hacked to death hacked in Dhaka
by religious extremists.
After Roy's murder, a Dhaka man who had posted online
threats was detained but not charged. Dhaka police have said
they believe the Roy and Rahman murders were committed by the
militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team.
"This looks much scarier than we originally thought," Ahmed
said.
(Edited by Michael Williams and Bill Tarrant)