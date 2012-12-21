(Adds comment from US trade official)
WASHINGTON Dec 20 A dozen U.S. lawmakers
pressed President Barack Obama's administration on Thursday to
complete a long-running review that could lead to suspension of
trade benefits for Bangladesh after a deadly factory blaze there
last month.
"We are seriously concerned about the deterioration of
working conditions and worker rights in Bangladesh," the
congressional Democrats said in a letter to U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk.
"The latest apparel industry fire, with over 100 workers
killed, in the Tazreen garment factory is the latest in a series
of events and practices constituting this decline," the
lawmakers said.
A Bangladeshi panel investigating the Nov. 24 fire at the
Tazreen Fashion Factory that killed 112 workers concluded it was
the result of both sabotage and negligence.
A U.S. trade official said Kirk's office had been concerned
about the worker-rights situation in Bangladesh for some time
and had conveyed those concerns to the Bangladeshi government
on numerous occasions.
The Tazreen fire had "intensified our concerns," the
official said.
"USTR takes the rights and conditions of workers very
seriously and we are carefully reviewing this situation to
determine next steps, including with respect to an ongoing
review of worker rights in Bangladesh under the Generalized
System of Preferences (GSP) program," the official said.
The Tazreen tragedy put a spotlight on global retailers that
source clothes from Bangladesh, where labor costs are as little
as $37 a month for some workers. Human rights groups have called
on big-brand firms to sign up a fire-safety program.
The largest U.S. labor organization, the AFL-CIO federation,
has raised concerns for years about working conditions in
Bangladesh and filed a petition in 2007 asking for a review of
trade benefits for the country under the GSP program, which
waives U.S. import duties for poor countries on thousands of
goods.
GSP rules require a country to demonstrate that it is
"taking steps to afford internationally recognized human
rights," the U.S. lawmakers said. "We believe it is vital that
your office complete your assessment of Bangladesh's compliance
with these requirements."
