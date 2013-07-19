WASHINGTON, July 19 The U.S. Trade
Representative's Office on Friday outlined a series of steps
that it urged Bangladesh to take to improve factory conditions
and workers rights in order to have U.S. trade benefits
restored.
"Today, the Administration is making this action plan public
as a means to reinforce and support the efforts of all
international stakeholders to promote improved worker rights and
worker safety in Bangladesh," the trade office said in a
statement.
It said the United States was "also pleased to associate
itself with" a compact developed between the European Union,
Bangladesh and the International Labor Organization to improve
working conditions in the country.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Beech)