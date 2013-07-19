(Adds quotes, details, background)
WASHINGTON, July 19 The U.S. Trade
Representative's Office on Friday outlined a series of steps
that it urged Bangladesh to take to improve factory conditions
and workers rights in order to have U.S. trade benefits
restored.
President Barack Obama revoked longtime trade benefits for
Bangladesh following a garment factory collapse in April and a
factory fire in November that together killed more than 1,200
people.
The USTR plan urges Bangladesh to increase the number of
labor, fire and building inspectors, improve their training and
establish clear procedures for independent and credible
inspections.
It also calls for increased fines and other sanctions,
including loss of import and export licenses, for failure to
comply with labor, fire, or building standards.
Bangladesh should enact and implement labor law reforms to
address concerns related to freedom of association and
collective bargaining, USTR said.
The U.S. trade office also endorsed a "compact" between the
European Union, Bangladesh and the International Labor
Organization to improve working conditions in the country.
"The United States looks forward to working as a full
partner with the EU, Bangladesh, and the ILO to implement the
goals of the Compact, many of which are broadly consistent with
the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) action plan we are
releasing today," the USTR said.
It did not specifically mention a private sector plan to
protect worker safety announced earlier this month by North
American retailers, including Wal-Mart, Target
and Gap. But it acknowledged "the importance of efforts
by retailers and brands to ensure that the factories from which
they source are compliant with all fire and safety standards in
Bangladesh."
Some groups have criticized the North American retailers'
plan as not being strong enough.
The United States privately gave Bangladesh its "action
plan" last month.
"Today, the Administration is making this action plan public
as a means to reinforce and support the efforts of all
international stakeholders to promote improved worker rights and
worker safety in Bangladesh," the trade office said.
