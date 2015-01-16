WASHINGTON Jan 16 Bangladesh must do more to
support workers' rights and fight unfair labor practices before
officials consider restoring U.S. trade benefits, the U.S. Trade
Representative's office said on Friday.
The United States revoked trade benefits for Bangladesh in
mid-2013 after a garment factory collapse and a factory fire
killed more than 1,200 people.
An administration review found that, although more than
2,000 safety reviews of factories had been carried out in the
last year, several hundred more still had to be done.
"We also urge the government to accelerate its efforts to
ensure workers' rights and to take measures to address
continuing reports of harassment of and violence against labor
activists who are attempting to exercise their rights," U.S.
Trade Representative Michael Froman said.
Suspending trade benefits did not directly hit Bangladesh's
multi-billion-dollar clothing exports, but affected exports of
other goods, including tobacco and sports equipment.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes. Editing by Andre Grenon)