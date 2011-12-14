NEW YORK Dec 14 There is no threat from a suspicious package that arrived in the mail at the Credit Suisse headquarters in New York City, forcing parts of the building to be evacuated on Wednesday, police said.

"It appears to be a legitimate shipment," New York Police spokesman Paul Browne told Reuters, adding that it looked like the package contained camera equipment.

Last week, an envelope containing explosives was sent to the head of Deutsche Bank Josef Ackermann in Frankfurt but it was intercepted before it reached him.