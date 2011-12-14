NEW YORK Dec 14 Parts of the Credit Suisse headquarters in New York City were evacuated on Wednesday due to a suspicious package, police said.

"We have a report of a suspicious package in the building so we're investigating. We are evacuating at least part of (the building)," a police spokesman said.

Last week, an envelope containing explosives was sent to the head of Deutsche Bank Josef Ackermann in Frankfurt but it was intercepted before it reached him.