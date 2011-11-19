Nov 18 Regulators closed two banks in the U.S., one in Iowa and one in Louisiana on Friday, lifting the total number of closures this year to 90.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said Central Progressive Bank of Lacombe, Louisiana had been closed and its 17 branches would reopen on Saturday as branches of First NBC Bank, New Orleans, which will assume all of its deposits.

Central Progressive Bank had about $383.1 million in total assets and $347.7 million in total deposits as of Sept. 30, 2011.

Polk County Bank of Johnston, Iowa, was also closed on Friday, the FDIC said. Its three branches would reopen on Saturday as branches of Grinnell State Bank, Grinnell, Iowa, which agreed to assume all of Polk County Bank's deposits. Polk County Bank had about $91.6 million in total assets and $82 million in total deposits at the end of September.

At the current pace there will be fewer failures this year than in 2010 when 157 banks were closed.

On Nov. 22 the FDIC is scheduled to give its quarterly update on the state of the banking industry. (Reporting by Lily Kuo in Washington; editing by Carol Bishopric)