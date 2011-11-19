Nov 18 Regulators closed two banks in the U.S.,
one in Iowa and one in Louisiana on Friday, lifting the total
number of closures this year to 90.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said Central Progressive
Bank of Lacombe, Louisiana had been closed and its 17 branches
would reopen on Saturday as branches of First NBC Bank, New
Orleans, which will assume all of its deposits.
Central Progressive Bank had about $383.1 million in total
assets and $347.7 million in total deposits as of Sept. 30,
2011.
Polk County Bank of Johnston, Iowa, was also closed on
Friday, the FDIC said. Its three branches would reopen on
Saturday as branches of Grinnell State Bank, Grinnell, Iowa,
which agreed to assume all of Polk County Bank's deposits. Polk
County Bank had about $91.6 million in total assets and $82
million in total deposits at the end of September.
At the current pace there will be fewer failures this year
than in 2010 when 157 banks were closed.
On Nov. 22 the FDIC is scheduled to give its quarterly
update on the state of the banking industry.
(Reporting by Lily Kuo in Washington; editing by Carol
Bishopric)