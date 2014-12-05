Dec 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch will clear U.S. transactions for BNP Paribas' commodity trade finance business, allowing the unit to keep doing business during a U.S. government ban next year, according to a report on Friday.

The Switzerland-based commodity finance business of France's largest bank, in a letter dated Nov. 20, notified a client about the new arrangement, financial magazine Risk.net reported on Friday. It will cover all payments and transfers covered by the suspension imposed for violating U.S. sanctions, according to Risk.net.

The new process for clearing dollar transactions through the U.S. banks takes effect on Dec. 8, according to the report.

"All relevant U.S. dollar transactions issued at your request or received from your counterparties will be cleared through Bank of America NA," the letter said.

Reuters reported in October that BNP Paribas had asked at least three banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, to clear some energy transactions next year so it can keep running its energy trade finance business, even while the one-year ban is in effect beginning Jan. 1.

The bank paid a $8.9 billion fine to U.S. authorities in June to settle accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran over a 10-year period up to 2012.

Under the terms of the settlement, BNP Paribas must clear all its dollar transactions in New York. Any oil- and gas-related business that lands there through 2015 will be forwarded to a correspondent bank for clearing.

Bank of America declined to comment to Risk.net. A Paris-based spokeswoman for BNP Paribas would not discuss the contents of the letter, but said: "BNP Paribas is in the process of progressively putting in place solutions adapted to each location to be ready for the end of the year."

"We are taking all necessary measures to ensure a smooth transition and no material impact for the clients concerned," she said.

Will Wilson, a spokesman for BofA/Merrill Lynch, told Reuters the company doesn't comment on specific client dealings. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)