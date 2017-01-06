WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) filed charges on Friday against Bank of America and two of its employees, saying they wrongfully discriminated against prospective Hispanic mortgage borrowers in South Carolina.

HUD said it expects its case against the bank will be heard in federal court, where a judge could potentially order the bank to pay damages, attorneys fees or other equitable relief.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tom Brown)