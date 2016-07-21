UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
NEW YORK, July 21 An investment banker once dubbed "Porn's New King" and accused of engineering a scheme with his father and two brothers to reap illegal profits by manipulating a reinsurer's stock price pleaded guilty to fraud charges on Thursday.
Jason Galanis, 46, of Los Angeles, admitted to securities fraud, investment adviser fraud, and two conspiracy charges at a hearing in the federal court in Manhattan.
His plea came one day after his father, John Galanis, pleaded guilty to securities fraud and conspiracy charges, also related to the reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F