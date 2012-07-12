KEY WEST, Fla., July 12 A fugitive U.S. banker accused of embezzling $21 million was last spotted boarding a ferry in Key West, Florida, last month, and while his whereabouts are unknown, it's possible he committed suicide or fled to Venezuela, authorities say.

Aubrey Lee Price, director of the Montgomery Bank & Trust in Ailey, Georgia, faces charges of bank fraud following his disappearance.

Last week, state banking regulators shut down the small, two-branch bank and transferred its deposits to another Georgia bank.

Prosecutors say Price, 46, controlled an investors group that invested in the bank in 2010. He was responsible for investing the bank's capital and later stole, misappropriated and embezzled $21 million, according to an indictment.

Key West Police Chief Donie Lee said officials have found a security video that shows Price bought a ticket at the city's ferry terminal in mid-June to travel to Fort Myers, Florida.

"We don't know if he got to Fort Myers or jumped," Lee said. "The Coast Guard looked for a body, but didn't find one."

"We also received a report from Divers Direct that Price bought a diver's weight belt and weights at the store," Lee added.

Price left a written confession and notes telling family and friends he planned to kill himself.

According to the FBI, Price was last seen on June 16 boarding the ferry in Key West wearing a white T-shirt, tan shorts and a maroon baseball cap.

James Fitton, Key West's Port and Transit Director, who oversees the security at the ferry terminal, said Price could have slipped through security in Fort Myers if he eventually traveled there.

"The terminal in Ft. Myers is on private property, so its security is different than ours," Fitton said. "Think of it as an airport. You have all kinds of security getting on the plane, but none getting off. So, theoretically, Price could've gotten off at Fort Myers undetected."

The FBI has said said Price has ties to Florida and owns real estate in Venezuela and "may own a boat that would be large enough to travel to Venezuela from Florida."

Fitton did not rule out the possibility that Price could have jumped off the ferry with scuba gear and been picked up by someone waiting on a boat for him.

"We don't know that happened," he said. "But the ferry is moving at about 20 knots and would be out of sight in about 10 minutes. If no one saw him go over and the Coast Guard search didn't find a body, it's hard to know. In those 10 minutes, he could've drowned and gone unnoticed."

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Price's arrest.