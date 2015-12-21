The Federal Reserve proposed on Monday that big banks would have to hold additional capital if regulators determine that U.S. credit risk has risen to above-normal levels and threatens the financial system.

The proposal for what the Fed is calling a "countercyclical capital buffer" is designed to fortify banks against potential losses and "help moderate fluctuations in the supply of credit," the U.S. central bank said in a press release.

The proposal, which is open for comment until Feb. 19, is the latest response by regulators to the 2008 financial crisis that battered the economy.

The Fed said it does not believe the additional capital is needed now, but wants to have the tool in place in the future if it sees lending getting out of hand. The Dodd-Frank financial reform law, which was enacted in 2010, called on the Fed to temper Wall Street's boom-bust tendencies by making its capital requirements countercyclical.

The Fed will determine if additional capital is needed by monitoring about a half-dozen sets of measurements of changes in U.S. debt levels relative to the economy, as well as the ability of borrowers to handle immediate demands for repayment, a Fed official said. The risk models are expect to evolve over time.

For example, the Fed said, decisions to impose the requirement could consider changes in borrowing relative to the size of the economy and housing price trends.

Decisions to require the buffer will be made by the Fed with two other U.S. bank regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The additional capital buffer required could be as high as 2.5 percent of banks' U.S. credit assets, adjusted for risk. While the percentage requirement would be the same for all banks, some banks would need relatively less additional capital if they held more loans and securities from outside of the U.S.

Capital requirements currently being imposed on big banks can be as high as 11.5 percent of total risk-weighted assets, depending on how much the institutions are seen to threaten the financial system if they failed.

Banks would generally have about 12 months notice to comply with a higher capital requirement.

The rule would apply to 13 big U.S. institutions, as well as some large lenders owned by foreign companies.

