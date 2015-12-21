BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
Dec 21 The Federal Reserve proposed on Monday that big banks would have to hold additional capital if regulators determine that U.S. credit risk has risen to above-normal levels and threatens the financial system.
The proposal for what the Fed is calling a "countercyclical capital buffer" is designed to fortify banks against potential losses and "help moderate fluctuations in the supply of credit," the U.S. central bank said in a press release.
The proposal, which is open for comment until Feb. 19, is the latest response by regulators to the 2008 financial crisis that battered the economy. (Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.