WASHINGTON Oct 28 A U.S. banking regulator said on Friday it had told Congress about what it called "a major information security incident" after a former employee was found to have downloaded a large number of files onto two thumb drives before his retirement.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement that there was no evidence to suggest that the data in the downloads had been disclosed to the public or misused in any way.

