By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, June 5
ATLANTA, June 5 A former Georgia bank director,
who left a suicide note before vanishing for more than a year
while under suspicion of embezzling $21 million, faces up to 30
years in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday to U.S. fraud
charges.
Aubrey Lee Price, 47, resolved federal cases out of Georgia
and New York by admitting to bank, securities and wire fraud
charges, and could be ordered to pay millions in restitution and
fines, prosecutors said.
No date has been set for sentencing, said James Durham,
spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Savannah.
Price's attorney Joshua Lowther did not immediately respond
to a request for comment about the plea.
Price, 47, previously controlled an investment group that
put $10 million into Montgomery Bank & Trust, a small bank in
Ailey, Georgia, according to the federal indictment.
After being named a bank director, he fraudulently obtained
more than $21 million of bank funds, which he then
"misappropriated, embezzled and lost in speculative trading and
other investing," according to his indictment.
In an effort to hide the fraud, Price provided bank
officials with fabricated account statements, the indictment
said. Regulators later shut down the bank's two branches.
Price was also indicted in New York on federal securities
and wire fraud charges connected to the scheme.
He disappeared soon before his indictment in Georgia on one
count of bank fraud in July 2012, leaving behind a written
confession and a note for family and friends saying he planned
to kill himself, authorities said.
Investigators at the time speculated that he either
committed suicide or fled to Venezuela.
Sheriff's deputies caught up with Price on Dec. 31 of last
year, when they arrested him during a traffic stop after
noticing the windows of his Dodge pickup appeared to be tinted
too darkly to comply with Georgia state law.
