WASHINGTON Jan 20 A high-ranking official of
the top U.S. banking regulation agency said on Wednesday that a
proposal to raise the level of long-term debt big financial
companies should issue to help cope with possible failure could
reduce financial stability.
Instead, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Vice Chairman Thomas
Hoenig said regulators should tailor debt and equity
requirements, as well as resolution plans, to the unique
conditions of the banks, deciding if additional debt is useful
on a company-by-company basis.
Last year, the international Financial Stability Board
completed its Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity standard, a minimum
requirement for the instruments and liabilities a bank should
have available if it needs to "bail in." It was part of a global
framework for how banks deemed too big to fail could resolve a
crisis without damaging the financial system or requiring vast
sums of public aid.
The U.S. version of the rule proposed by the Federal
Reserve in October would also require globally systemically
important banks to keep long-term debt, which could be converted
to equity, at their holding companies to be used during the
resolution of a bankruptcy filing. The Fed is accepting comments
on the proposal through Feb. 1.
"Mandating increased levels of debt as part of a broad,
prescribed resolution strategy has potential effects that,
paradoxically, may undermine the very financial stability being
sought," Hoenig said in a speech.
He said the proposal would force banks to issue hundreds of
billions of dollars in new debt and encourage them to acquire
riskier, higher-yielding assets or expand into non-bank
activities to cover costs.
The proposal "offers no assurance that the amount of debt
required would prove sufficient to avoid a failure or panic," he
added.
Hoenig joined the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp board in
2012. He previously was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Kansas City for 20 years and had a front-row seat for the
massive financial crisis that came to a boil in 2008 and led to
rules on how to resolve a failure.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)