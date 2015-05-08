WASHINGTON May 8 Republicans on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee will delay a vote on a bill to ease some of the tight new rules for banks by a week, a Senate aide said on Friday, as Democrats balked at procedures followed in drawing up the text.

The vote will now take place on May 21, the aide said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty, Editing by Douwe Miedema)