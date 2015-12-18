NEW YORK, Dec 18 (IFR) - Banks are set for a fight with the
Federal Reserve over proposed regulations that could make it
harder for them to trade unsecured bank debt.
The proposals require banks to issue at least US$120bn of
loss-absorbing capital to meet new global standards from 2019,
but could also constrain liquidity in those instruments.
The Fed's proposed interpretation of the Financial Stability
Board's Total Loss Absorbing Capacity rules imposes capital
deductions on banks that invest in holding company debt of the
eight largest US banks - even if the debt is their own.
That could limit their ability to trade those bonds on
behalf of clients, market participants say.
Large US dealers are making a "collective effort" to change
the outcome of the final rules, "so that we are not more
handcuffed than we are now", said a US syndicate head at a major
global bank.
The proposals are open for comment until February 1, with
the final rules expected later in 2016.
But changing the Fed's mind about that part of the rules
will be tough, said Oliver Ireland, a partner at Morrison
Foerster, who previously served as associate general counsel to
the Fed.
"That is going to be a hard fight," he said. "The Fed has a
theory about what they're doing here. They think this is going
to protect the financial system."
LIMITED PARTNERS
Investors will suffer if dealers pull away from trading bank
debt, said Pri De Silva, an analyst at CreditSights. "If you
want to sell a bank capital instrument and you can only go to
the bank that issued it, you have to take that bank's price," he
said.
Trading bank debt can already take weeks and require help
from multiple dealers, said one investor. "This [the TLAC
proposal] is just one more tightening of that liquidity," he
said.
FIG bankers are hoping for a reprieve in the final rule.
"That's why the comment period exists," said one.
But the thrust of the regulation - to limit contagion among
banks - puts the Fed in a difficult position.
"They've got two opposing dynamics, and they have to grapple
with that and figure out who could trade this debt, particularly
at times of stress," said Stuart Plesser, senior director of
Standard & Poor's finance group.
Recent liquidity scares in the high-yield bond market could
encourage the Fed to take the market's concerns seriously, he
added.
"I don't think it is a shut door at this point. Issues with
market liquidity over the past couple of weeks may give more
impetus to take a further look than they would have."
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Jack Doran)