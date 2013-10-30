BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
Oct 30 Alabama's Jefferson County and Wall Street creditors have reached agreement on a revised plan to end the second-largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy, county officials said on Wednesday.
The new terms were not made public but county officials had said they needed $350 million more in concessions because interest rates had risen since June, when JPMorgan, hedge funds and other creditors reached a tentative settlement to end the $4.2 billion bankruptcy.
County commissioners will consider the revised plan on Thursday, when details will be released, county officials said in a statement.
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.