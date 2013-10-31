Oct 31 JPMorgan Chase and other Wall Street
creditors have agreed to $300 million in new debt concessions
aimed at ending the second largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy by
year's end.
County officials had sought $350 million in concessions,
arguing that recent jumps in interest rates had made a planned
bond sale meant to replace soured debt had become too expensive
and would require scuttling a negotiated agreement reached in
June.
"The county may now take the final steps to exit the
bankruptcy we entered in 2011," Jefferson County Commissioner
Joe Knight said at a county commission meeting in Birmingham.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Burns)