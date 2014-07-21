By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 21 Lawyers representing
ratepayers in the Jefferson County, Alabama sewer debt
bankruptcy told a federal judge on Monday that the terms of a
settlement are unconstitutional and will cost the ratepayers too
much money in coming years.
In late 2013, Jefferson County closed a $1.78 billion sewer
bond deal to end what had been the biggest U.S. municipal
bankruptcy prior to Detroit's. The ratepayers filed a lawsuit
that contests the plan, saying the 40 years of rate increases it
imposes will be too high a cost for sewer and water ratepayers.
"We didn't steal nothing; why should we have to pay it
back?" asked Sheila Tyson, a Birmingham City Council member
representing one of the poorest districts in the county.
County lawyers said the agreement is a done deal that even a
federal judge has no right to unwind, a position Judge Sharon
Blackburn found "shocking."
Creditors took a $1.4 billion cut in the adjustment plan.
The question the judge will decide is if the settlement
violates the U.S. Constitutional. Calvin Grigsby, lawyer for the
ratepayers, cited the 10th Amendment, saying powers not claimed
by federal authorities belong to the people. Grigsby said
separately that ratepayers should have been able to vote on the
settlement, regarding the rate increases.
Still, if she rules in their favor, Blackburn said, she does
not see what relief she can give to the ratepayers, as the bond
buyers are "innocent parties" who legally purchased the debt in
good faith.
"The judge didn't want to hear what we had to say. That is
the way we have been treated all along," Tyson said after the
hearing.
Representatives of the ratepayers said the total debt
increased to $14 billion, including interest, instead of
decreasing under the adjustment plan. County lawyer Matt Lembke
said they are not comparing apples to apples, but rather
short-term costs to long-term ones.
(Reporting By Verna Gates; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)