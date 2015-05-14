SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. May 14 The Southern
California city of San Bernardino wants to repay its pension
bondholders just a penny on the dollar while paying the state
pension fund Calpers in full under its long-awaited bankruptcy
exit plan released on Thursday.
Under the bankruptcy plan, called a plan of adjustment, San
Bernardino also intends to virtually eliminate retiree health
insurance costs, and outsource its fire, emergency response and
trash services.
San Bernardino proposes paying the Luxembourg-based bank
EEPK, holder of $50 million in pension obligation bonds and the
city's second largest creditor, a fraction of its original debt,
according to the plan, posted on the city's website.
EEPK, along with Ambac Assurance Corp, which insures a
portion of the pension bonds, and Wells Fargo, the bond trustee,
have the $50 million principal amount of their debt slashed to
just $500,000, or a penny on the dollar, under the bankruptcy
plan.
San Bernardino, a city of 205,000 that is 65 miles east of
Los Angeles, declared bankruptcy in July 2012 with a $45 million
deficit. Along with Detroit, Michigan and Stockton, Calif., its
bankruptcy is one of a handful that have been closely watched by
the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal bond market
San Bernardino's bankruptcy blueprint follows the approach
taken in the recent bankruptcies of Detroit and Stockton where
bondholder debt and retiree healthcare costs were slashed or
eliminated, while pensions emerged relatively unscathed.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Bernard Orr)