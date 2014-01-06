* Personal and business bankruptcy filings fell 13 pct
* Bankruptcies expected to remain down in 2014
* Bankruptcy court in Delaware leads in Chapter 11 cases
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 6 Business bankruptcy
filings in the United States dropped 24 percent in 2013 to their
lowest level since at least 2006, according to a report on
Monday.
Overall, bankruptcies by businesses and individuals combined
fell 13 percent, said the report, released by the American
Bankruptcy Institute.
Bankruptcy filings by businesses and individuals spiked as
the United States entered recession in 2007. The numbers have
fallen steadily in recent years as the U.S. Federal Reserve has
kept borrowing costs low.
Monday's report, which was compiled for the ABI by
bankruptcy claims processor Epiq Systems Inc, said 44,111
businesses filed for bankruptcy in 2013, down from 57,964 in
2012. Epiq's data goes back to 2007.
Total filings by businesses and individuals fell to 1.03
million, the report said, from 1.19 million in 2012. The number
of filings fell in every state but rose by 7 percent in Puerto
Rico, which has been hit by a prolonged recession.
The average number of filings by businesses and individuals
over the past five years was 1.32 million per year. That
historically low level is partly the result of a 2005 law that
made it harder for individuals to declare bankruptcy. In the 10
years leading up to enactment of the law, filing averaged 1.5
million per year, according to the ABI.
Teresa Kohl, a bankruptcy expert at SSG Capital Advisors, an
investment bank that specializes in corporate restructuring,
said she expected businesses to continue to avoid filing for
bankruptcy, even if it might be in their interests to do so.
"Bankruptcy is still viewed as expensive proposition and
it's something that people tend to avoid at all costs," Kohl
said. "I don't think in 2014 there is going to be any dramatic
change."
For 2014, she said she expected to see healthcare companies
under stress due to regulatory changes and agriculture
businesses struggle as raw material costs increase. The number
of business failures could grow if interest rates rise sharply,
she said.
According to the report, the U.S. bankruptcy court in
Wilmington, Delaware, led the country in business Chapter 11
filings in 2013. Among the large filings were battery maker
Exide Technologies, plug-in hybrid car maker Fisker Automotive
and the Edwin Watts Golf Shops chain.
Big U.S. businesses tend to incorporate in Delaware, which
gives them the option to use the U.S. bankruptcy court there if
they need protection from creditors.
The U.S. bankruptcy court in Los Angeles led the country in
Chapter 11 business filings between 2010 and 2012. Its
counterpart in Manhattan, also among the busiest in the country,
last led in Chapter 11 business filings in 2009.