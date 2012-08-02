* Third California city to file for bankruptcy
* Follows Stockton and Mammoth Lakes
* Fears other cities will file for bankruptcy
By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 San Bernardino filed for
bankruptcy protection on Wednesday citing more than $1 billion
of debts and making it the third California city to seek
protection from creditors.
San Bernardino declared a fiscal crisis last month after a
report said local government had tapped out its reserves and
projected spending would top revenue by $45 million in the
fiscal year that began on July 1.
The filing, made in the United States Bankruptcy Court,
Central California District, states that the city has "more than
$1 billion" in liabilities, and estimated that it has between
10,001 and 25,000 creditors.
It also states that San Bernardino, a city of about 210,000
residents 65 miles (104 km) east of Los Angeles, has estimated
assets of more than $1 billion.
San Bernardino's city council voted on July 24 to adopt an
emergency three-month fiscal plan that would suspend debt
payments, freeze vacant jobs and quit paying into a retiree
health fund while city staff produce a more detailed bankruptcy
plan.
A recent report by the city attorney said officials had
falsified budget reports to the mayor and council for 13 of the
last 16 years, hiding the scale of the city's debt.
"The bankruptcy filing was just to get the protection in
place, to kick the process off," a city spokesperson said.
In the past two months, the cities of Stockton and Mammoth
Lakes have also filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection, a
special bankruptcy provision for municipalities.
Stockton, which like San Bernardino has suffered from the
housing crash that was particularly acute in southern
California, filed for bankruptcy in June, becoming the largest
U.S. city to do so.
Other cities in California are also in deep fiscal trouble
and more could file for bankruptcy.
On July 17 the mayor of Compton, a city outside Los Angeles,
said he had asked state auditors to look into unspecified
"waste, fraud and abuse of public monies." That city could file
for bankruptcy by Sept. 1, its financial officials said.
In Victorville, also in southern California, auditors in
January said there "was substantial doubt about the city's
ability to continue as a going concern."