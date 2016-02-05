(Repeating story sent earlier to additional subscribers)
By Michael Flaherty and Mike Stone
Feb 5 Activist investors are putting the U.S.
banking sector in their crosshairs, betting that headwinds
whipping through the industry will accelerate consolidation
among lenders.
While these activist hedge funds have already targeted some
major financial companies, such as insurer American
International Group Inc and auto loan lender Ally
Financial Inc., banks have historically stayed out of
their sights.
Activists launched 97 campaigns last year aimed at the U.S.
financial sector, around triple the amount from 2009, according
to Thomson Reuters Activism data. Of those campaigns, 22 were
aimed at banks, up from eight in 2009, the data show. The number
has increased every year since the 2008 financial crisis.
Hedge funds such as Ancora Advisors, Clover Partners and
Seidman & Associates are buying up stakes in lenders across the
U.S., from community banks to large regional lenders.
Driving these investments is the view that ultra-low
interest rates, lagging returns on equity and tough regulations
will push more banks to merge, with buyers willing to pay a
hefty multiple to a bank's tangible book value. Activist
investors interviewed by Reuters say another factor is exposure
to energy-related loans, which is driving down the valuations of
certain banks and making them all the more vulnerable to a
takeover.
"Bigger banks are back in the market doing deals," said
Ralph MacDonald, a partner at law firm Jones Day, who
specializes in mergers and acquisitions.
U.S. bank mergers and acquisitions volume rose 58 percent
last year to $34.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
VULNERABLE TO AN APPROACH
Last week alone saw two mergers. Huntington Bancshares Inc
said it would acquire FirstMerit Corp for $3.4
billion in stock and cash, combining two Ohio-based lenders. And
Chemical Financial Corp. said it was merging with
Talmer Bancorp Inc. in an all-Michigan transaction that
will create a bank with $16 billion in assets.
To be sure, activists' bets on banks are not without risk -
especially if they get the timing wrong. The S&P 500 Financials
index is down 14 percent since mid-December on fears that the
Federal Reserve will take longer than previously expected to
raise interest rates, hurting banks' profitability. Another
worry is that oil prices drop further, making a bank's energy
loan book more of a liability than an opportunity.
A takeout by a larger rival is also never a guarantee, but
that is a risk activists are willing to take.
On Monday, Hudson Executive Capital, a New York-based hedge
fund, announced it had acquired a $56 million stake in
Dallas-based Comerica Bank, a lender with $71 billion in
assets under management.
Among the banks that could buy Comerica is North
Carolina-based BB&T Bank, according to activist
investors who spoke to Reuters. David White, a BB&T spokesman
said the company does not comment on speculation relating to
mergers or acquisitions. Comerica declined to comment.
Zions Bancorporation, a Salt Lake City lender with
$60 billion in assets, is another bank that activists said is
vulnerable to an approach. Zions did not return calls seeking
comment.
Comerica's return on common equity is about 7 percent while
Zions is around 5 percent. That is also lower than other peers,
potentially opening up Zions to criticism that it isn't working
its balance sheet aggressively enough.
As lenders with more than $50 billion in assets, both banks
are labeled systemically important financial institutions
(SIFIs), meaning they are subjected to enhanced Federal Reserve
supervision and the central bank's annual stress tests. The SIFI
label comes with heavier compliance cost burdens that bank
executives say hit mid-sized banks harder than the largest
institutions, which have the scale to better absorb the cost.
"For U.S. depositories, if you're trying to drive growth,
how much cost can you continue to cut?," said Daniel Kerstein, a
Barclays investment banker who advises companies about activism
and activist campaigns. "Ultimately, you need scale to spread
out your costs."
LOSS OF FUN
PL Capital, an activist hedge fund focused on the bank
sector, is raising a $200 million hedge fund that will target
banks with up to $50 billion in assets.
The firm believes that any bank earning a 12 percent or less
return on tangible common equity needs to consider whether it
can prosper as an independent institution, PL Capital co-founder
Richard Lashley, said in an interview.
A bank's exposure to falling energy prices makes it even
more vulnerable, he noted. But another key factor is a bank's
ability to maneuver through a climate where low rates are
compressing net interest margins, and stricter regulations are
increasing costs.
"Management teams and boards are just exhausted," said
Lashley, who is based in New Jersey. "It's not fun to run a bank
anymore."
The rich pickings that activists see in banks contrasts with
a drought for such opportunities that persisted for many years.
After the 2008 financial crisis, bank mergers ground to a halt.
Banks subsequently focused on cleaning up their own balance
sheets and implementing new regulations enforced by the Fed as
part of the Dodd-Frank legislative overhaul of the U.S.
financial system. Beginning around last year, bank deals perked
up again, emboldening activists.
"My phones are ringing off the hook with calls coming in
from banks wanting to sell," said Pat Hickman, the CEO of Happy
State Bank, a lender in the Texas panhandle. "And one of the
primary reasons is regulation."
Activist investors have traditionally steered clear of large
Wall Street banks, wary of their size, complexity and high level
of attention they earn from regulators and politicians. Still,
intervention by activist investors may not be entirely out of
the question in the future.
Mike Mayo, managing director of brokerage firm CLSA and a
veteran banking analyst, last week hinted that frustrated stock
owners were a factor behind his decision to upgrade his rating
of Bank of America's stock.
"While an activist is an outside shot, increased shareholder
pressure seems likely," Mayo said in his Jan. 29 note.
(Additional reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Martin Howell)