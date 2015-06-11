By Michael Erman
| NEW YORK, June 11
NEW YORK, June 11 When Kevin Pereira needed a
loan last year for his shaving gear business, his bank, Wells
Fargo, considered his application and turned him down.
After a Google search, Pereira, 26, found Kabbage, an
on-line lender that used high tech tools to evaluate his credit,
including analyzing his company's Facebook page and looking for
quirks in how he navigated the Kabbage Web site. The lender
sifted through his company's credit card data and its checking
account information.
In the end, Kabbage approved Pereira's company, Wet Shave
Club, for a $19,000 line of credit.
"I can make an underwriting decision based on Facebook data
that is as effective as using credit score data," said Kabbage
Chief Operating Officer Kathryn Petralia, 44, noting that
personal credit ratings known as FICO scores represent a single
data point among many that the company considers in its
underwriting process.
Kabbage, Lending Club and On Deck are among the lenders
making small business and consumer loans that more established
banks are less eager to approve. The new lenders say their edge
is technology - they largely use automated algorithms to approve
borrowers, while a bank uses more costly humans.
That may be good news for borrowers and bad news for banks,
analysts said. Non-traditional lenders could siphon away as much
as 7 percent of annual U.S. bank profits, amounting to more than
$11 billion, in five years or more, according to Goldman Sachs
research analysts, mostly from loans to consumers and small
businesses.
Kabbage expects to make more than $1 billion of loans this
year, up from about $600 million in 2014, with 95 percent of
those loans processed without any human involvement, many within
as little as seven minutes, according to company officials.
To be sure, at a time when interest rates are at historic
lows, Kabbage's rates can be high -- fees for Wet Shave Club's
six month line of credit are about 10 percent of the amount
loaned out, Pereira said. That's equivalent to an annual
percentage rate of more than 30 percent. But even though the
first loan ended up skimming nearly all of the company's profits
while he was paying it back, Pereira is happy with the process.
"When you have a young business, it's really important to
get as much traction as you can," he said. "We were able to buy
a month ahead of inventory without worrying."
By comparison, at Wells Fargo, an unsecured line of credit
for small businesses has annual rates that range from 5 percent
to 13 percent, excluding fees, according to a spokesman.
The on-line lenders are small in the scheme of the broader
market, accounting for about 3 percent of the roughly $1
trillion of personal and small business loans outstanding, but
the sector has caught the attention of traditional banks who are
increasingly looking at automated lending programs and
unconventional data sets as ways to lend more efficiently, that
is, using fewer people.
Citigroup has an arrangement which may help Lending
Club make loans to impoverished and minority borrowers. In May,
Goldman Sachs hired an executive to build an online lending
platform focused on consumer and small business loans.
BancAlliance, a group of more than 200 community banks,
partnered with Lending Club in February to originate consumer
loans. Kabbage said it is in talks to license its platform to
two top 20 banks.
Leaving lending decisions up to computers has proved
dangerous in the past. Countrywide Financial Corp collapsed
after using automated loan underwriting technology before the
financial crisis. Bank of America - which bought Countrywide in
2008 - paid a fine of almost $1.3 billion because of defective
loans Countrywide made using a mostly automated process. Loan
underwriting standards could deteriorate if automated lending
becomes widespread, critics said
Big data "creates complacency," said William Black, a former
bank regulator who is now a professor at the University of
Missouri Kansas City. "It is easily manipulated. It doesn't
give you objective answers -- it gives you whatever was
programmed."
It's easy to tweak algorithms to make more loans and boost
near term profits while taking on more credit risk, Black said.
Moreover, he said the models are often too complex for
executives or regulators to question.
The data that underwriters use for automated loans is often
incomplete or flat out wrong, said the National Consumer Law
Center, a watchdog for low-income Americans, in a recent study.
The group criticized the "astounding" lack of transparency in
their underwriting practices.
"The black box is getting bigger and bigger and more
mysterious," said Persis Yu, a lawyer for the NCLC.
Some traditional banks are skeptical as well. JPMorgan Chase
& Co CEO Jamie Dimon recently told a conference that he
feared many of the new lenders companies would not survive a
credit downturn.
ROBOT, RUN
Automated underwriting has been successful over time in
other arenas, such as consumer credit card lending, where banks
have been using algorithms to lend since at least the 1990s.
Small business loans are often personally guaranteed by the
proprietor, and are in some ways similar to credit card loans.
Lenders also say they have discovered sources of information
that are useful for lending and were not available in the 1990s.
For example, Kabbage's Petralia said the company has found
that a borrower seeking a small business loan whose company is
active on Facebook is 20 percent less likely to default on a
loan than a borrower who doesn't use Facebook. Being active on
the site reflects a business that knows its customers well,
Petralia said.
If applicants agree to allow Kabbage to vet their data from
package delivery company United Parcel Service, the
lender looks at the size and weight of the packages a company
sends out, how many customers the business ships to, and how
often the business ships to the same clients.
These data points give a sense of how big customer orders
are, how many clients the business has, and whether satisfied
customers are ordering repeatedly. Kabbage can access UPS data
because UPS is an investor in the lender-- both are based in
Atlanta.
None of the lenders would give explicit details on their
algorithms, which are proprietary, but many discussed a few of
the data points they look at. Kabbage and other online lenders
also look at borrowers' navigation habits on their web sites for
hidden clues to their likelihood to repay.
Subprime lender ZestFinance - run by former Google
Chief Information Officer Douglas Merrill - uses data points
such as whether an applicant uses all capital letters on their
application as part of their underwriting process. Those
borrowers are higher risk, ZestFinance data show, compared with
those who capitalize conventionally.
Upstart, another online consumer lender, uses a borrower's
college grades and SAT scores in its algorithms to determine
credit for borrowers who lack a credit history.
Wall Street has begun to package the loans in transactions
like BlackRock's securitization of more than $300 million of
consumer loans originated by P2P lending company Prosper. The
securitization was given a credit rating by Moody's in January.
Former Citibank Citigroup Chief Executive Vikram Pandit has
invested in Orchard, which helps institutional investors buy
loans originated by marketplace lenders. Pandit said algorithms
can yield the same results as a traditional person-to-person
process of underwriting for many loan types.
"I can't imagine banks aren't looking at that and saying,
'Oh my god, I can do this cheaper and better,'" he said.
(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York, Editing by Charles
Levinson, Dan Wilchins and John Pickering)