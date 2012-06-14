WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Treasury expects to
raise $245 million from public offerings of seven small banks
that were bailed out during the financial crisis, the department
said on Thursday.
The seven banks are Ameris Bancorp, Farmers Capital
Bank Corp, First Capital Bancorp Inc, First
Defiance Financial Corp, LNB Bancorp Inc,
Taylor Capital Group and United Bancorp Inc.
The offerings in the banks are expected to close around June
19.
The U.S. Treasury said its bank bailout programs, including
the one used to directly inject capital into a slew of banks,
have earned taxpayers more than $19 billion.
But overall the Troubled Asset Relief Progam is expected to
cost taxpayers $60 billion, mostly because of money being used
to help stem foreclosures. TARP was initially aimed at propping
up the financial system but was later used to help other sectors
of the economy.