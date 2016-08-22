(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Dan Freed
NEW YORK Aug 22 Despite banks' nudging toward
online tools, many U.S. customers are not ready to give up
regular visits to their nearest branch, complicating the
industry's efforts to slim down.
U.S. banks have trimmed the number of branches by 6 percent
since it peaked in 2009, according to Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp data. The 93,283 branches open at the end of last year was
the lowest level in a decade. (tmsnrt.rs/2b66WKY)
Yet analysts who have examined the data say banks should
have done more to offset the pressure on revenue from low
interest rates and regulatory demands.
The number of FDIC-insured banks has fallen by more than 25
percent over that time even as industry assets have grown,
indicating room for greater branch consolidation.
Bank executives argue, however, that branches remain crucial
for acquiring new customers and doing more business with
existing ones. Closures, they say, would hurt revenue more than
help reduce costs.
"Our customers still want to visit us," Jonathan Velline,
Wells Fargo's head of ATM and store strategy, told Reuters in an
interview. "They're still coming to our stores and our ATMs at
pretty consistent rates."
Bankers across the industry share that view. They say online
banking complements traditional services for U.S. customers, but
few have gone fully digital.
The United States falls somewhere in the middle among
developed nations in terms of how aggressively its banks have
been slimming down, according to the International Monetary
Fund's population-adjusted data. They have cut relatively more
branches than banks in Germany, France or Canada, but not nearly
as many as those in Greece, Ireland, Spain or Italy.
While other factors are at play, one difference is that U.S.
customers still routinely use checks and need branches to
process them, said Rick Spitler, managing director at consulting
firm Novantas.
FDIC Chief Economist Richard Brown said he often fields
questions why the industry still has so many branches.
"This thesisthat we have mobile banking and high-tech
banking, therefore the branch offices are dinosaurs and going
away appears to be substantially overstated," he said.
ON EVERY CORNER
The case for reining in sprawling branch networks as a way
to cut costs looks compelling.
The traditional branch costs roughly $2-4 million to set up
and $200,000-400,000 per year to operate, according to Ed
O'Brien, an analyst at Mercator Advisory Group. For big banks
with thousands of branches - many of them clustered in pricey
urban centers - it can get expensive.
For instance, an eight block stretch near Manhattan's Penn
Station houses 14 bank branches - Astoria Bank, Apple Bank,
Capital One, Citibank, HSBC, PNC, TD Bank, Sterling National
Bank, Wells Fargo, two Bank of America branches, and three Chase
branches.
Yet bank executives argue that, in a competitive market,
they need to be footsteps away from the best customers.
Executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co, the country's
largest bank, say each branch earns about $1 million in annual
profit, but takes a decade to reach its full potential.
Chase bankers regularly scrutinize data on branch foot
traffic and what customers do while inside to determine whether
a location should remain open, shut down or shrink.
The bank has shut 265 locations since 2013, roughly 5
percent of its network, but executives insist that branches
remain essential for JPMorgan's relationships with customers.
They are the best way to sell clients many products and services
ranging from mortgages to investment advice, according to Gordon
Smith, JPMorgan's head of consumer and community banking.
"Often I will be asked why don't we just accelerate
closings. Why don't we close 400 or 500 branches?" Smith said at
the 2016 investor day. "The answer is that customers won't go
there."
John Elmore, vice chairman of community banking and branch
delivery at U.S. Bancorp, says branches are especially important
for small businesses that need to deposit cash frequently,
prefer to negotiate loans in person, or want strategic advice.
"Proximity to their business is a very, very important
factor to their bank selection and their continuing relationship
with a bank," Elmore told Reuters.
COST QUESTIONS
Banks do keep trying to steer customers to digital tools.
They have reduced the number of tellers and moved them to
the back. Their ATMs can perform more sophisticated tasks and
banks have developed nifty mobile apps for routine banking
needs. They are even experimenting with digital loan
underwriting.
Yet customers still expect contact with bank staff and
JPMorgan recently had to hire more tellers after customer
complaints.
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo data show most customers visit
branches several times every quarter, though younger clients
tend to visit less often.
It may be too early to tell what happens in the long run
when a big bank shutters many branches.
Bank of America Corp, which has closed a quarter of
its branches since 2009, could eventually serve as a test case.
The bank says it is done with cuts, but Keefe Bruyette & Woods
analyst Fred Cannon calls for more.
He also points to Citizens Financial Group Inc,
KeyCorp, Comerica Inc and Zions Bancorp
as banks that have not slimmed down enough.
James Abbott, investor relations chief for Zions, said the
group had eliminated roughly 20 percent of its branches since
2009 and continued to evaluate further cuts. The other banks did
not provide a comment for this story.
Cannon argues their costs are too high, and that they could
eliminate locations without giving up much revenue.
"I think there's going to be a real question about the cost
of that branch infrastructure," he said.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara
