By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
Shares of big U.S. banks
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley dipped on Tuesday
after a top Federal Reserve official's warning that the banks
could soon face tougher funding restrictions.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said at a U.S. Senate Banking
Committee hearing that the biggest banks will face a capital
surcharge in excess of requirements agreed to by international
regulators, "noticeably so for some firms."
Tarullo said those firms also would face additional capital
charges if they use risky short-term funding methods, indicating
U.S. regulators intend to remain tough on large banks six years
after the financial crisis.
Shares of Goldman Sachs were down 1.2 percent and Morgan
Stanley was down 1.8 percent on Tuesday morning, after Tarullo's
comments.
"The impact may be meaningful for some banks," analysts from
Keefe, Bruyette and Woods said in a note on the remarks.
U.S. and foreign regulators want banks to fund themselves
less through debt and more through shareholder equity, in hopes
they will be better situated to weather future crises.
International officials have imposed numerous capital
requirements on big banks such as JPMorgan Chase and
Citigroup, including a surcharge for the largest firms of
up to 3.5 percent of their assets.
So far, no banks face that highest surcharge of 3.5 percent.
But Tarullo said U.S. regulators were prepared to impose
surcharges at the higher end of that range.
"This measure might also create incentives for them to
reduce their systemic footprint and risk profile," he said.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Dan Grebler)