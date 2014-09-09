(Repeats to fix story tag)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A top Federal Reserve
official on Tuesday warned the biggest U.S. banks they will soon
face capital surcharges that exceed international standards, a
move he said could encourage some firms to shrink.
The comments from Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo on capital and
other coming funding restrictions rattled investors. Shares of
Morgan Stanley were trading down 1.9 percent during early
afternoon trading, while shares of JPMorgan Chase were
down more than 1.5 percent.
Tarullo did not specify how much the U.S. surcharge levels
would outstrip the international requirements, but said it would
be "noticeably so for some firms."
"You know, if the firm really thinks...that it has to be
this big and this complicated to engage in a certain set of
activities or to have a certain-sized balance sheet, then it can
do so, but it has to have very high levels of capital," Tarullo
told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
"If, on the other hand, those highest levels of capital
appear to not be worth it, then it has the option of changing
what people have called its systemic footprint," he said.
Those firms also would face additional capital charges if
they use risky short-term funding methods, Tarullo said in the
hearing, which was focused on regulators' progress implementing
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.
U.S. and international regulators have sought to make banks
safer in part by forcing them to fund themselves more through
shareholder equity and less through debt.
That includes a surcharge for the largest firms, such as
JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, of up to 3.5 percent
of their assets, on top of other capital requirements.
Tarullo said U.S. regulators would set surcharges in the
higher end of the range. International regulators have not
imposed the top charge on any bank so far, keeping the capital
surcharges between 1 and 2.5 percent.
The comments were some of the most direct yet from Tarullo,
a leading Fed voice on regulation, and showed that officials
intend to remain tough six years after the financial crisis.
"The evidence on your screen is the market is telling you
it's one thing for (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen to mention something
in passing. It's another for Governor Tarullo...to say, 'We are
working on this and this is what we are going to do,'" said
David Hilder, an analyst with Drexel Hamilton.
SMALL BANKS
Tarullo warned big banks, but he said regulators think the
Dodd-Frank law was actually too tough on smaller and regional
banks. He has called for exempting some banks from rules such as
writing plans for going through bankruptcy in a crisis.
On Tuesday, he said community banks should not have to
comply with the Volcker rule, which bans banks from making
speculative bets with their own money.
Some lawmakers agreed. "I think it is time for a fix-it bill
around Dodd-Frank," said Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia
Democrat.
Tarullo also said the Fed is working on capital requirements
for insurance companies.
Dodd-Frank requires non-bank firms that are declared
too-big-to-fail to meet bank-style capital rules. Insurers
American International Group and Prudential Financial
say those requirements would not fit their business
models.
The Senate passed legislation to let the Fed write rules
that fit insurers, but the House of Representatives has not
approved it.
"You are caught in this limbo situation," said Senator Mike
Johanns, a Nebraska Republican.
Tarullo said even if that legislation does not move forward,
the Fed has some ability to tailor the rules by determining the
risk level of insurance products that are not offered by banks.
But he said a legislative fix would provide more flexibility.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson, additional reporting by Sarah
N. Lynch in Washington and Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)